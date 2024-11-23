Vikas Thakre Triumphs in West Nagpur, Defeats BJP’s Sudhakar Kohale

Advertisement





Nagpur: Congress candidate Vikas Thakre has secured a decisive victory in the West Nagpur constituency, defeating BJP’s Sudhakar Kohale by a margin of 10,000 votes. Thakre, who was once again fielded by the Congress, faced a tough challenge not only from the BJP but also from a Congress rebel candidate in the fray.

Thakre’s success is attributed to his consistent efforts as a public representative over the past five years, his problem-solving approach, and strong grassroots connections. These factors helped him retain the constituency despite the challenges posed by the opposition and internal party dynamics.

The BJP had fielded Sudhakar Kohale to reclaim the seat, but Thakre’s popularity and his record of work secured his re-election, reinforcing Congress’s presence in West Nagpur.

