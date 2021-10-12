Vidhyapith Shikshan Manch met Social Welfare Commissioner, Pune, Dr Prashant Narnaware.

Under the banner of Vidhyapith Shikshan Manch, the president Prof Dr Kalpana Pande and Prof Dr Satish Chafle, General Secretary, and other office-bearers met Social Welfare Commissioner Dr Prashant Narnaware. They discussed in detail the outstanding problems of teachers working at social work colleges.

They handed over the memorandum to him. There have been consistent and relentless demands from social work colleges to make fixations of due placements on time, release the payments on the day first of the month and implement the seventh pay commission in the line of UGC’s recommendations.

With the persistent efforts, Vidhyapith Shikshan Manch held agitations and met Higher Education Minister Uday Samant, and Social and Justice Minister Dhanraj Munde along with district-wise social welfare commissioners to get demands granted. In consonance with the demands of Vidhyapith Shikshan Manch, Social Welfare Commissioner Dr Prashant Narnaware signalled that he would discuss with co-commissioner, Mr Bharat Kendre to resolve all the long-pending problems.

He also assured that he would hold an online workshop with all the concerned stakeholders to understand the rules and regulations of UGC intended for the fixation of placements of teachers. In the online workshop, Dr Kalpana Pande also would guide the participants. He assured the delegation to fulfil all the due demands within fifteen days and directed them to pay employees on time. Dr Santosh Girhe, Dr Rupendra Gaur and Dr Nanda Bhure were prominently present while giving the memorandum.