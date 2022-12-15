Vidhan Bhavan turns into Chhaoni ahead of Winter Session in Nagpur

Winter Session of Maharashtra Legislature in Nagpur between December 19 and 30

Nagpur: With just days to go to the Winter Session of Maharashtra Legislature, which will commence on December 19, the Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur has turned into a Chhaoni here, on Thursday.

Notably, the Business Advisory Committees (BACs) of the State Assembly and Council, earlier this week had finalised the duration of the upcoming winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature for the period of two weeks from December 19 to 30 to be held in Nagpur.

It was also decided that BACs will meet again on December 28 or 29 to take a call on further extending the duration. The opposition parties had demanded that the session should be held for three weeks to take up issues pertaining to the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions during the winter session.

Earlier, the Legislature Secretariat had released a tentative schedule for the winter session for the period of December 19 to 29. However, the BACs of two houses formally discussed the time duration of the session up to December 30.

