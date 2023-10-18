Video:Skies of Mecosabagh, Nagpur to blaze with grand Ravan Dahan on Dussehra

Nagpur: In the heart of Nagpur, the Sanatan Dharma Yuvak Sabha is gearing up to stage the annual Ravan Dahan, a time-honoured tradition that serves as a powerful reminder of the consequences of vice and the significance of purging societal evils. As the sun sets on October 24, the effigies of the Demon King Ravan, his brother Kumbhakaran, and his son Meghnad, all towering to impressive heights, will go up in flames.

Avani Arya from Nagpur Today visited the place where the Treasurer of Sanatan Dharma Yuvak Sabha told her that this year the effigies of Ravan will be 65 feet tall, Kumbhakaran 55 feet and Meghnad 45 feet tall.

Ravan, a legendary figure in Hindu mythology, serves as a striking embodiment of the malevolent forces that can manifest when evil thoughts and actions are allowed to fester. Each year, on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, his effigy is set ablaze to symbolize the collective resolve to rid society of accumulated vices. The act of burning Ravan’s effigy represents a powerful metaphor: the triumph of good over evil, the importance of self-reflection, and the need to cleanse one’s inner demons.

One of the unique aspects of the Ravan Dahan in Mecosabagh is that it is a multigenerational endeavor. The effigies of Ravan, Kumbhakaran, and Meghnad are painstakingly crafted by three generations of the same artist.

This year, the Sanatan Dharma Yuvak Sabha is taking the spectacle to new heights. The effigy of Ravan is slated to be an astounding 65 feet tall, Kumbhakaran will reach an impressive 55 feet, and Meghnad will stand at a towering 45 feet.

Preparations for this grand event begin well in advance, with the installation of fireworks and the assembly of Ravan taking place at Kasturchand Park. This meticulous process consumes 7-8 hours and is completed on the eve of Dussehra, adding an air of anticipation and excitement to the entire affair.

The heart of the festivities lies in the colourful cultural programs that captivate the attention of the attendees. This cultural celebration, which ranks among the largest in Central India, consistently draws an extensive audience, comprising lakhs of individuals from Nagpur and the surrounding rural areas. It serves as a moment of unity and reflection for the community, bringing people together to witness the symbolic destruction of vice and the triumph of virtue.

