Video: Zone 4 police conduct route march in Nagpur amid festive season

Nagpur: In anticipation of the ongoing festival, the Zone 4 Police, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vijaykant Sagar, took proactive measures by conducting a route march in the area on Friday. This strategic move aimed to ensure heightened security and preparedness during the festive period.

The event witnessed the presence of all Senior Police Inspectors from Zone 4, along with other dedicated members of the Nagpur Police force. The collective effort underscored the commitment of law enforcement to safeguarding the well-being and tranquility of the local community.

Advertisement

The route march serves as a visible demonstration of the police’s dedication to maintaining law and order, especially during occasions that draw large gatherings. It provides reassurance to residents and instills a sense of confidence in the effectiveness of the police force’s operational capabilities.

DCP Vijaykant Sagar emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts and community involvement in ensuring a safe and secure environment for all. He commended the diligence and commitment exhibited by the police personnel in Zone 4.

Watch Video Here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement