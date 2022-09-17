Video: Woman falls from Sitabuldi Flyover, husband injured after car rams their two wheeler in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a tragic incident, a woman died after falling from Sitabuldi Flyover and her husband was severely injured, after a recklessly driver car knocked them here, on Saturday night. The incident reported under Sitabuldi Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Anita while her husband Roosevelt Dilape is battling for his life.

According to police sources, the couple was driving on their moped when a Baleno car, driver by Abhilash Manatkar knocked them on Sitabuldi Flyover. The impact was so severe that Anita was tossed off the flyover. She died on the spot after falling. Her husband was, subsequently, rushed to hospital. Manatkar was accompanied by the daughter of a Head Constable attach to Lakadganj Traffic Zone.

Sitabuldi police have registered a case and probing further.

