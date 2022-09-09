Video: Wife of Amravati policeman slams MP Navneet Rana for misbehaviour with top cop

Advertisement

Amravati: A day after Independent MP Navneet Rana lashed out at police officers at the Rajapeth Police Station in Amravati, a wife of a cop in the city slammed her saying that if she hates cops so much she should give up the police protection and face the crowd.

In a video clip, while talking to the media the woman said that she is talking as a wife of a cop and slammed the MP for her behaviour. She also narrated the hardships cops and their families go through. She also said that if the MP is so proud of her connections and the support from Central agencies, she should give up the protection by State police she gets when she goes out for events and face the crowd.

Advertisement

Notably, Navneet Rana had lashed out at police officers at the Rajapeth Police Station in Amravati on Wednesday for recording her phone call when she called to ask for an update on the investigation into the ‘abduction’ of a 19-year-old girl. Rana termed the girl as a victim of “Love Jihad”. The accused, who is in his 20s, has been detained by the police.

According to media reports, Rana suggested the police bring the family members of the boy so that within one hour, the girl can get traced. “If you (Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikram Sali) catch his family members, if you bring his parents to the police station, or catch his brother, who is moving around freely, you may be able to crack the case. There are so many such cases in Amravati. Amravati is getting a bad name because of this. I am an MP and I am answerable for this, ” reports quoted her as saying.

The Amravati Police has, however, denied the ‘Love Jihad’ angle.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement