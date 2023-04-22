Video: Why is Vidarbha so hot during summers?

Nagpur: Due to severe heat waves in Maharashtra, the state government has decided to shut down schools early for summer vacations. The Maharashtra government announced that all state board schools will be shut from April 21, 2023 onwards.

The maximum temperature Nagpur has been recording has reached 42 degrees and its not even May yet. However, have you ever wondered why Nagpur or the Vidarbha region becomes so hot? Over the years, Nagpur has become famous for not only tigers and oranges but also for severe heat conditions.

Regional Meteorological Department head, M L Sahu told Nagpur Today that there are two to three factors which makes Vidarbha one of the hottest regions of India. One of the main reasons is Vidarbha’s geographical location. The region is located at an altitude where the sun rays hit the region directly.

Other than this, Vidarbha is a plain area, so as compared to other places, the region gets hotter than the other surfaces due to direct sun rays, Sahu said.

Watch this video for more

