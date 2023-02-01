Video: “We need to add ‘Jai Insaan’ in ‘Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan’ to restore humanity in India,” says Sunil Shashtri

Nagpur: Identifying the rising intolerance in the country, Sunil Shashtri, son of former Prime Minister of India, Laal Bahadur Shashtri expressed the need to add ‘Jai Insaan’, in his father’s famous slogan ‘Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan’ to counter the hate and restore humanity in India.

Sunil Shashtri was expressing his views in an exclusive interview with Nagpur Today, during his visit to the Second Capital of the State.

Sunil Shashtri also discussed his fondness of Nagpur city and the warmth he receives from the people whenever he pays a visit to the city. He also hailed Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra as a revolutionary movement and expressed the need for transparency in today’s politics.

Watch Video Here:

