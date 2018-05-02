Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Oct 14th, 2020

    Video: Want to report crime? Call directly to Zone III DCP, Lohit Matani

    Nagpur: If you’ve any confidential information which could have a bearing on law and order, crime, illicit breweries, gambling dens etc. in Zone III area, you can make a direct call to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone III, Lohit Matani.

    The newly appointed Zone III DCP Lohit Matani, has offered his personal number as anti-crime helpline for citizens to convey him information regarding any anti-social and illegal activities.

    Matani, an officer of the 2014 IPS batch, issued a video message putting his cell phone number (7028059687) as a helpline.

    Matani conceptualized the helpline format to ensure stretching the information base into the public domain, thus breaking the age-old tradition of police informers and in-house intelligence networks.

    Notably, people normally meet senior officers to air their grievances after failing to get justice in police stations.

    Watch video here:



    Trending In Nagpur
    NIMA to call state-wide agitation in support of striking Ayurved resident doctors
    NIMA to call state-wide agitation in support of striking Ayurved resident doctors
    Video: Want to report crime? Call directly to Zone III DCP, Lohit Matani
    Video: Want to report crime? Call directly to Zone III DCP, Lohit Matani
    Family of four beats couple over petty issue in Kalamna
    Family of four beats couple over petty issue in Kalamna
    Can’t rule out foul play in Mumbai power outage: Nitin Raut
    Can’t rule out foul play in Mumbai power outage: Nitin Raut
    Cops bust gambling den in Narkhed, 6 arrested
    Cops bust gambling den in Narkhed, 6 arrested
    Dr Vishram Jamdar ,75 Chairman of VNIT lost to Covid
    Dr Vishram Jamdar ,75 Chairman of VNIT lost to Covid
    आरोप पूर्व EE पर और जांच रिपोर्ट तैयार कर रहे वर्तमान EE !
    आरोप पूर्व EE पर और जांच रिपोर्ट तैयार कर रहे वर्तमान EE !
    Chicken centre owners thrash NMC’s Junior Engineer on Manewada Road
    Chicken centre owners thrash NMC’s Junior Engineer on Manewada Road
    कौटुंबिक प्रकरणांचा जलदगतीने निपटारा होईल – न्या.व्ही.एम.देशपांडे
    कौटुंबिक प्रकरणांचा जलदगतीने निपटारा होईल – न्या.व्ही.एम.देशपांडे
    NMC’s Lakadganj Zone set to become tanker-free
    NMC’s Lakadganj Zone set to become tanker-free
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145