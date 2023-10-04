Video: VNIT’s Dr Yashwant Katpatal pioneers flood mitigation strategies for Nagpur

Nagpur: In an exclusive interview with Nagpur Today, Dr. Yashwant Katpatal, the Head of the Department of Civil Engineering at the Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT), shared invaluable insights on the critical role of Hydrology and Topography in averting future flood scenarios in Nagpur. The discussion encompassed unauthorized layouts, constructions in close proximity to rivers and nullahs, and the impacts of runoff, all contributing to the exacerbation of flood situations.

Dr. Katpatal’s extensive expertise in Civil Engineering, underscored the pressing need for a comprehensive strategy to combat the persistent challenge of flooding in Nagpur. He emphasized that comprehending the interplay between hydrological patterns and local topography is paramount in formulating effective flood mitigation plans, given their intrinsic interconnectedness.

Highlighting the concerning trend of unauthorized layouts and constructions near water bodies, Dr. Katpatal identified them as significant contributors to the city’s vulnerability to floods. He emphasized the urgency of strict adherence to zoning regulations and urban planning norms to safeguard the city from potential flood-prone areas

Moreover, the interview shed light on the detrimental impact of runoff on the city’s drainage systems, which are struggling to cope. Dr. Katpatal emphasized the imperative need for advanced stormwater management techniques to efficiently redirect and handle excess water during heavy rains.

