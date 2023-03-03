Video: Vendors beat cop at weekly Netaji Market in Nagpur, 5 arrested

Nagpur: A scuffle broke out between the Dhantoli Police and local vendors at Netaji Market on Thursday night following an argument over the blocking of the entry gate of Bhide Girls Highschool. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media platforms.

According to police sources, vendors had blocked the gate due to the weekly market, but this posed a problem as exams were underway at the school. When an on-duty cop asked a tomato vendor to clean the entrance of the school, the vendor reportedly picked a fight with the cop.

A drunken man then joined in and grabbed the cop by his collar. Other vendors and antisocial elements also got involved, and they thrashed the cop in full public view.

The accused have been charged under relevant sections of the IPC, and five people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

Watch the video of the incident here:

