Nagpur: Panic gripped busy Jhansi Rani Square after a transformer fitted next to Vidarbha Sahitya Sankul caught fire after a short circuit here, on Friday. The fire soon engulfed the entire transformer. Huge pile of smoke emitted from the fire was spotted even from the Sitabuldi flyover.

Following the input on the incident, the squad of Fire Department rushed to the spot. The process of dousing the flames is underway.

Watch video here: