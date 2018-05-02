Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Video: Tipper hits 3 vehicles, crashes by roadside on Manewada ring road

    Nagpur: Tension prevailed Vidhya Mandir Chowk between Uday Nagar and Manewada Ring Road, after a recklessly driven tipper truck knocked three vehicles including a bike and moped before crashing into road side parked four-wheel on Friday morning.

    Fortunately, no casualties reported in the incident.

    Following the incident, some eyewitnesses alerted Police Control Room. Acting swiftly on the inputs the cops rushed to spot and cleared the traffic.

    Further details awaited.

