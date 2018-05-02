Video: Tipper hits 3 vehicles, crashes by roadside on Manewada ring road

Nagpur: Tension prevailed Vidhya Mandir Chowk between Uday Nagar and Manewada Ring Road, after a recklessly driven tipper truck knocked three vehicles including a bike and moped before crashing into road side parked four-wheel on Friday morning.

Fortunately, no casualties reported in the incident.

Following the incident, some eyewitnesses alerted Police Control Room. Acting swiftly on the inputs the cops rushed to spot and cleared the traffic.

Further details awaited.