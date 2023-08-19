Video: Stay Alert if You’re Using Dating or Matrimonial Websites

Nagpur: The Central Ministry of Finance has shared a tweet to caution those using dating or matrimonial websites to be vigilant against potential financial frauds under the guise of Indian Customs. The ministry has posted a warning about the “Matrimonial Dating Scam,” advising people not to send any text messages or make calls claiming to collect “customs duty” for Indian customs.

The post shares that someone might ask for a document identification number (DIN), which is included in all correspondence from Indian customs. DINs can be verified from the official Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) website.

Beware of Financial Frauds Exploiting Indian Customs’ Name –

Indian Customs never asks individuals to pay customs duty into a personal bank account through a call or SMS. Every communication from Indian Customs includes a DIN that can be verified from the CBIC website.

How to Lodge a Complaint –

According to the Cyber Crime Cell of Delhi Police, victims can register a complaint by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Take a screenshot where the profile URL of the alleged account is clearly visible.

Step 2: Submit a complaint describing the entire incident along with supporting documents to the nearest police station.

Step 3: Save a soft copy of all related documents and, if possible, also provide a hard copy. Keep in mind that such scams can unfold over a few months or weeks, collecting money under the pretext of customs duty and even sending images of gift items offered by the scammer.”

