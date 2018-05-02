Video: Squad of Nagpur Police attacked by locals during raid in Toli Vasti

Nagpur: A squad of Ajni Police was attacked by people when it had gone to raid on illegal hooch dens and gambling activities in Toli Vasti on Monday.

The police personnel had a narrow escape after locals reportedly pelted stones at petroling vehicle. The video of the incident took social media platforms by storm.

Despite several attempts Ajni Police Inspector and Zonal DCP could not be reached for the offical vision. The incident has sparked tension in the area, with all the senior officers have paid visit to the spot.



