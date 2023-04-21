Video: Short circuit triggers fire in Telankhedi, flames engulf nearby tree

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a short circuit sparked a fire in Telankhedi on Friday, which quickly spread to a nearby tree, engulfing it in flames.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire broke out around noon, causing panic among residents. The Fire and Emergency Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) was immediately alerted, and fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the blaze.

Advertisement

Officials from the fire department have urged the public to take precautions to prevent such incidents from occurring, especially during the summer months when the risk of fires is particularly high.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement