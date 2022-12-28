Video: Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh from Akola district slaps PSI in Nagpur

Nagpur: Sadar police in Nagpur booked Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh from Balapur in Akola district for slapping Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Sakharam Kamble in the Ravi Bhavan premises on Tuesday.

The incident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed at the entry gate of Ravi Bhavan.

The episode took place on Tuesday evening at around 6.10 pm when PI Sharad Kadam, PSI Kamble among others were deployed at the entry gate of Ravi Bhavan. They were checking the vehicles entering the premises. “Vehicles without passes were being stopped outside. At this time, a white Innova stopped at the entry gate and around five to six people got down. They later approached PI Kadam and started questioning him why the cops are stopping vehicles entering the Ravi Bhavan premises,” said the PSI Kamble in his FIR.

To this, the Senior PI explained that it is being carried out as per security purposes of VVIPs entering the premises. Not in a mood to hear this, one of the men threatened the PI of taking action against him as he is an MLA.

“When I tried to intervene, the man identifying himself as MLA Deshmukh allegedly thrashed me. His supporters too created ruckus,” said Kamble in his FIR filed with Sadar police.

The footage shows the MLA and his supporters scuffling with the cops there and assaulting the PSI once, said Sadar.

No arrests have been made so far. Further probe is on.

