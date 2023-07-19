Video: Security guard thrashed by car driver for objecting to illegal parking in Laxminagar, (near Anna Idli)

Nagpur: A security guard was subjected to a violent assault near the entrance of Shivshail Society in the Laxminagar Area (near Anna Idli matte chowk)on Monday. The heartless actions of the car driver have sparked outrage among local residents, with CCTV footage of the incident quickly going viral.

The incident unfolded when the guard objected to the illegal parking of a Creta car outside the society, obstructing its entrance. The confrontation escalated as the driver, infuriated by the guard’s objection, exited the vehicle and began physically assaulting him.

Shockingly, even after the guard fell to the ground, the driver continued his assault by repeatedly kicking him.

