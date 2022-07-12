Video: Scorpio car swept away in river near Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: A Scorpio car passing through Nandagomukh bridge near Saoner, swept away in flood, 40-kilometres from here, on Tuesday. Five-six persons were boarded the vehicle, washed away by the strong force of river, police said.

According sources, the incident occurred at around 3 pm. The car was crossing Nandagomukh bridge in Saoner Taluka. Owing to the heavy rains and incessant downpour in the district, the bridge was overflowing. The Scorpio driver made effort to cross the bridge. However, during which the vehicle swept away by the force of the flood. Some onlookers recorded this horrifying incident.

Despite late arrivals, the monsoon has wreak havoc across Maharashtra. Total 76 people have lost their lives between June 1 and July 7 this year due to monsoon rains.

Watch video here:

