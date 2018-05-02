Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Video : Sadar ACP Rekha Bhavre puts up heart warming act at Chhapaak screening

    Nagpur: The special screening of the latest release Chhapaak – based on a story of an acid attack survivor, grabbed more attention of the spectators, thanks to a special act put up by Rekha Bhavre, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sadar division.

    At the last day of movie’s special screening for young girls at Smruti Cinema, Ms Bhavre took the opportunity to perform a brief act in Marathi in order to spread awareness among the girls as well as the parents.

    Her act invited huge applause at the do, which entails special message for the parents and a hint of alert in view of increasing use of mobile phones.

    In her performance, Ms Bhavre tried to bring forth the common trend in families that differentiate between genders. She also tried to draw attention of parents towards the use of mobile phones by their wards.

    Talking to Nagpur Today, ACP Rekha Bhavre said, “When the youngsters share greetings on whatsapp through emojis every morning and wish good morning, they need to understand the ‘good’ about that morning. This way they can understand the sensitivity regarding their social behaviour. Parents also need to take their heads out of their mobile phones and look what their kids are doing on their smartphones.”

