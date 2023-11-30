Video: Sad Reality – Nagpurians continue to rely on VIP visits for development!

Advertisement

Nagpur: In an unprecedented display of ‘responsibility’, the Nagpur Administration has demonstrated remarkable preparedness for President Droupadi Murmu’s upcoming visit. From repairing roads and potholes to ensuring the presence of police officers at every junction, the administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a secure journey for the President.

Nagpurians are eagerly anticipating the President’s visit, where she is scheduled to grace prominent landmarks, including the Jagannath Temple at Rameshwari Road, GMCH, and Suresh Bhat Hall for the convocation ceremony of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU).

However, with authorities seemingly waking up from a deep slumber, Nagpurians express both amusement and renewed pleas for continuous VIP movements to the city, as it guarantees basic amenities for citizens. Unfortunately, the city has to rely on VIP visits to address these concerns, which some perceive as a form of neglect.

Advertisement

This renewed attention comes after past instances, such as the hosting of C20 events in Nagpur, where the city witnessed disparities in various development projects concentrated along the routes taken by delegates.

The past behavior of Nagpur Administration, often characterized as step-motherly, is once again under scrutiny as various areas in Nagpur remain deprived of basic amenities. However, the stretches along President Droupadi Murmu’s planned route have already undergone significant makeovers, highlighting the contrast in development efforts within the city.

Watch Video Here: