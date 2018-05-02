Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Oct 12th, 2020

    Video: Resident Ayurvedic docs takes out protest march as stir enters 6th day in Nagpur

    Nagpur: The ongoing strike of some 140 resident doctors of the Government Ayurvedic College in Nagpur entered its sixth day on Monday, as they took out protest march, chanted slogans and gheroed Administration building.

    According to sources, the Ayurvedic resident doctors begun their indefinite strike on Wednesday. They were pressing their demand to hike Rs 10,000 in stipend as par with what is being provided to MBBS and dental resident doctors.

    Maharashtra Ayurvedic Association of Resident Doctors president Sumit Marathe said that the state government had not given them any assurance on fulfilling demands as yet.

    “We were left out from the stipend hike order. We have not got stipend for the past four months. We are suffering academic loss due to COVID duties. Some 130 resident Ayurvedic doctors in Nanded joined the strike from Sunday evening, and 20 resident Ayurvedic doctors on strike since October 8 in Osmanabad have got notices,” he claimed.



