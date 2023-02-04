Video: Ramtek MLA Jaiswal vents anger against police over murder of man in Kanhan

Nagpur: Ramtek MLA Ashish Jaiawal on Saturday expressed his outrage over worsening law and order and rising crimes in Kanhan. During an incident, the MLA confronted the in-charge Kanhan Police Inspector. In a heated exchange of words, Jaiswal asked what the police are doing when the criminals are wielding swords and roaming on streets and terrorising people.

Meanwhile, tension erupted in Kanhan after a group of anti-socials brutally killed a man with swords and other sharp weapons at the weekly market late Friday evening. Soon after the incident, the market was closed. The locals gathered and clashed with the police over their alleged failure in putting goons behind bars. Additional police force was deployed.

During the clash, three/four policemen and a few others sustained serious injuries. Residents and shopkeepers demanded stern action against the Police Station Officer (Kanhan) and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) over their alleged failure in handling the situation. Some political leaders allegedly owing allegiance to the accused jumped into the agitation pressuring the law-enforcers.

Vishal Anand Singuri, Superintendent of Police, Nagpur Rural, visited the crime spot to handle the situation.

