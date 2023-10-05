Video: Ramdaspeth residents demand relief from heavy traffic woes; seek NMC intervention

Nagpur: In a fervent plea to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), the Ramdaspeth Residents Welfare Association on Thursday, has raised pressing concerns over the unrelenting traffic congestion plaguing the narrow lanes of Ramdaspeth.

The closure of the vital road linking Maharajbag to Ramdaspeth, due to the ongoing bridge construction over Nag River, has led to a significant surge in traffic using alternate routes.

Advertisement

Since the order to close the canal road from Panchasheel Square to Central Mall Square until July 20, 2023 was issued, the situation has worsened with the directive going unheeded.

The resulting traffic chaos is not only causing daily inconveniences but also posing serious threats to the safety of citizens. The recent collapse of a bridge near Panchasheel Square has further compounded the issue.

Despite the DCP Traffic Nagpur Chetna Tidke’s directive to divert traffic from Lokmat Square to Kachipura Square, the absence of proper barricades and diversion signs has prompted commuters to navigate through the already congested streets of Ramdaspeth.

In a stark warning, the association emphasized the alarming spike in air pollution levels, exposing citizens to a dangerous cocktail of suspended dust, Nitrogen Oxides, Sulphur Dioxide, Lead, heavy metals, and volatile hydrocarbon compounds.

This unprecedented exposure is anticipated to have a detrimental impact on the life expectancy of residents.

The Ramdaspeth Residents Welfare Association earnestly implores the NMC Commissioner, Abhijeet Chaudhary, to urgently intervene and enforce measures to alleviate the suffering of residents.

Their request for an immediate halt to heavy traffic through the narrow lanes of Ramdaspeth is coupled with an appeal for compensation to address the adverse impacts on the peace and health of affected residents.

The association remains hopeful that their plea will be met with the attention and action it urgently requires, as they seek respite from the relentless traffic woes afflicting their community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement