Video: Police patrolling van caught defying one-way rule at Manish Nagar underpass in Nagpur

Nagpur: A video of a police patrolling van defying the one-way rule at the Manish Nagar underpass in Nagpur has gone viral on social media, causing outrage among local residents and commuters. The video is said to be of Sunday night.

According to eyewitnesses, the police patrolling van was seen traveling in the opposite direction on the one-way underpass; putting the safety of other drivers and pedestrians at risk. The incident was captured on camera by a passerby and quickly spread on social media, sparking a heated debate among citizens.

Many people have criticized the police for setting a bad example and flouting the very laws they are supposed to uphold. The incident has also raised questions about the effectiveness of police patrolling and the need for better training and discipline among law enforcement personnel.

The incident has also sparked a broader debate about the state of traffic management in Nagpur and the need for stricter enforcement of traffic rules. Many citizens have expressed frustration with the lack of adherence to traffic rules and the frequent violations by police personnel and other officials.

