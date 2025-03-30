Video: PM Modi Visits Deekshabhoomi, Pays Tribute to Lord Buddha and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar

Advertisement



Nagpur: On the auspicious occasion of Hindu New Year and Gudi Padwa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Nagpur at 8:40 AM on Sunday. Following his visit to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters, he proceeded to Deekshabhoomi, a significant site of Buddhist heritage.

At Deekshabhoomi, PM Modi paid floral tributes to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and honored Lord Gautam Buddha. Deekshabhoomi holds immense historical importance, as it was here in 1956 that Dr. Ambedkar, along with thousands of his followers, embraced Buddhism.

As part of his Nagpur visit, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the expansion project of the Madhav Netralaya Premium Center. Additionally, he will inaugurate key defense projects at Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited. A 1,250-meter runway dedicated to Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) will also be inaugurated as part of the nation’s defense advancements.

Gold Rate Friday 28 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 89,400 /- Gold 22 KT 83,100 /- Silver / Kg 101,900 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The event will witness the presence of Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, along with Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Stay tuned for further updates on PM Modi’s engagements in Nagpur.

Advertisement