Video: Plight of Gandhinagar residents after flood in Nagpur

Nagpur: In the wake of a devastating flood that struck the Second Capital of the State, Nagpur, the Nagpur Today team ventured into the heart of the affected area in Ambazari to hear firsthand accounts from the beleaguered residents of Gandhinagar.

The deluge has left an indelible mark on the lives of locals, reshaping their daily routines and leaving them in distress.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, during his constituency tour following the recent torrential rains, faced a wave of discontent from the irate constituents of Gandhinagar.

Their frustration and anguish were palpable as they expressed their grievances over the handling of the flood aftermath.

Residents recounted tales of wading through waist-deep water, desperate attempts to salvage belongings, and the loss of cherished possessions.

The floodwaters surged through their homes, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Many homes were rendered uninhabitable, and families now face the arduous task of rebuilding their lives from scratch.

