Video: Mass showers floral welcome on Nagpur cops

Nagpur: People in city’s Gittikhadan area welcomed the Nagpur Police convoy of Zone II lead by DCP Vinita Sahu and other staff with flowers. When Zone II police started patrolling in the area, people emboldened the police by showering flowers on them and by clapping for them on Tuesday.

Nagpur Police received one such pleasant surprise while conducting route march in the Gittikhadan area under DCP Zone II Vinita Sahu,IPS, ACP Sadar Rekha Bhavre ,Sr PI Gangurde to create awareness about COVID 19/Corona Virus, and stay home stay safe and social distancing among public.

The local public welcome and cheered police by sprinkling flowers on them. All the police officers and staff said that they have never witnessed something like this in their whole career. The War against Corona has certainly brought police and public closer in these tough times.

“It is a very overwhelming experience for police. Though policing is considered a tough yet thankless job ,but the way public is appreciating and encouraging the work of police in such testing times is unprecedented,” says Vinita Sahu, DCP, Zone II.