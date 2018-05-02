Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Apr 7th, 2020

    Video: Mass showers floral welcome on Nagpur cops

    Nagpur: People in city’s Gittikhadan area welcomed the Nagpur Police convoy of Zone II lead by DCP Vinita Sahu and other staff with flowers. When Zone II police started patrolling in the area, people emboldened the police by showering flowers on them and by clapping for them on Tuesday.

    Nagpur Police received one such pleasant surprise while conducting route march in the Gittikhadan area under DCP Zone II Vinita Sahu,IPS, ACP Sadar Rekha Bhavre ,Sr PI Gangurde to create awareness about COVID 19/Corona Virus, and stay home stay safe and social distancing among public.

    The local public welcome and cheered police by sprinkling flowers on them. All the police officers and staff said that they have never witnessed something like this in their whole career. The War against Corona has certainly brought police and public closer in these tough times.

    “It is a very overwhelming experience for police. Though policing is considered a tough yet thankless job ,but the way public is appreciating and encouraging the work of police in such testing times is unprecedented,” says Vinita Sahu, DCP, Zone II.

    Happening Nagpur
    ICAD reaches out to poor, distributes food, masks
    ICAD reaches out to poor, distributes food, masks
    In Pic: Nagpur turns off lights, puts out diyas
    In Pic: Nagpur turns off lights, puts out diyas
    Nagpur Crime News
    Super Market Manager held for selling sanitizers at higher price in Nagpur
    Super Market Manager held for selling sanitizers at higher price in Nagpur
    Sacred Duty: Nagpur cops sacrifice family time so you can spend it with yours
    Sacred Duty: Nagpur cops sacrifice family time so you can spend it with yours
    Maharashtra News
    हनुमानासारखं पर्वत आणायला जाऊ नका;हनुमान जयंतीला आपापल्या घरातच थांबा-अजित पवार
    हनुमानासारखं पर्वत आणायला जाऊ नका;हनुमान जयंतीला आपापल्या घरातच थांबा-अजित पवार
    पंतप्रधान मोदींच्या नेतृत्वात भारत अधिक शक्तिशाली बनेल : नितीन गडकरी
    पंतप्रधान मोदींच्या नेतृत्वात भारत अधिक शक्तिशाली बनेल : नितीन गडकरी
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया: नशे के कारोबार पर नकेल
    गोंदिया: नशे के कारोबार पर नकेल
    इतवारी से टाटानगर के बीच 3 दिन स्पेशल पार्सल ट्रेन
    इतवारी से टाटानगर के बीच 3 दिन स्पेशल पार्सल ट्रेन
    Trending News
    Parents traveled but daughter in Quarantine! Mobile ka kamal!!!
    Parents traveled but daughter in Quarantine! Mobile ka kamal!!!
    23 New COVID-19 Cases In Maharashtra; 2 in Nagpur
    23 New COVID-19 Cases In Maharashtra; 2 in Nagpur
    Featured News
    Video: Mass showers floral welcome on Nagpur cops
    Video: Mass showers floral welcome on Nagpur cops
    Area near Thackeray house sealed due to COVID-19
    Area near Thackeray house sealed due to COVID-19
    Trending In Nagpur
    Parents traveled but daughter in Quarantine! Mobile ka kamal!!!
    Parents traveled but daughter in Quarantine! Mobile ka kamal!!!
    Google Maps now includes locations of COVID-19 food and night shelters across the country
    Google Maps now includes locations of COVID-19 food and night shelters across the country
    Video: Mass showers floral welcome on Nagpur cops
    Video: Mass showers floral welcome on Nagpur cops
    पंतप्रधान मोदींच्या नेतृत्वात भारत अधिक शक्तिशाली बनेल : नितीन गडकरी
    पंतप्रधान मोदींच्या नेतृत्वात भारत अधिक शक्तिशाली बनेल : नितीन गडकरी
    यंग फोर्स सोशल आर्गेनाईजेशन ने गरीबों को किया अनाज वितरित
    यंग फोर्स सोशल आर्गेनाईजेशन ने गरीबों को किया अनाज वितरित
    23 New COVID-19 Cases In Maharashtra; 2 in Nagpur
    23 New COVID-19 Cases In Maharashtra; 2 in Nagpur
    Chandrapur Man tests coronavirus +ve after return from Indonesia
    Chandrapur Man tests coronavirus +ve after return from Indonesia
    हायड्रॉक्सिक्लोरोक्वीन औषध न दिल्यास प्रत्युत्तर दिलं जाईल, डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प यांची भारताला धमकी
    हायड्रॉक्सिक्लोरोक्वीन औषध न दिल्यास प्रत्युत्तर दिलं जाईल, डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प यांची भारताला धमकी
    नागपुरात करोनाचा पहिला बळी, सतरंजीपुरा भाग सील करण्याचे आदेश
    नागपुरात करोनाचा पहिला बळी, सतरंजीपुरा भाग सील करण्याचे आदेश
    मनपातर्फे दिव्यांगांना जीवनावश्यक वस्तूंच्या किटचे वितरण
    मनपातर्फे दिव्यांगांना जीवनावश्यक वस्तूंच्या किटचे वितरण
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145