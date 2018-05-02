Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, May 2nd, 2020

    Video: Over 9.5 k migrants enrolled to leave Nagpur, says Collector Thakre

    Nagpur: A sigh of relief for migrant workers stranded in city as District Administration has arranged a special arrangements for their movement, informed District Collector, Ravindra Thakre on Saturday.

    Thakre, in a video clip can be seen informing that District Administration so far has received over 9,500 interstate travel applications.

    He also urged citizens to keep patients during this difficult time, as the process involves series of filters, the considerable amount of time will be needed to grant Non Objectionable Certificate (NOC).

    Watch video here:


    Happening Nagpur
    Why Bollywood Is Sticking To Release Movies In Theaters and Not to Online Streaming Even During Lock Down
    Why Bollywood Is Sticking To Release Movies In Theaters and Not to Online Streaming Even During Lock Down
    ‘Salaam Hai’: Nagpur musicians, Mohit-Sayam come together with Ankit Tiwari dedicate song to Corona Warriors
    ‘Salaam Hai’: Nagpur musicians, Mohit-Sayam come together with Ankit Tiwari dedicate song to Corona Warriors
    Nagpur Crime News
    Man booked for ”derogatory” post against Maha CM, NCP chief
    Man booked for ”derogatory” post against Maha CM, NCP chief
    Youth booked for manhandling cops, pelting stones at police convoy in Kotwali
    Youth booked for manhandling cops, pelting stones at police convoy in Kotwali
    Maharashtra News
    कन्हान च्या बारची विदेशी दारू चोरी पकडली
    कन्हान च्या बारची विदेशी दारू चोरी पकडली
    महाराष्ट्र दिनी मनसे नागपूर ने मेडिकल हॉस्पिटल ला दिल्या 101 पीपीई किट्स
    महाराष्ट्र दिनी मनसे नागपूर ने मेडिकल हॉस्पिटल ला दिल्या 101 पीपीई किट्स
    Hindi News
    आम आदमी पार्टी के पियूष आकरे ने दिल्ली के जरूरतमंद विद्यार्थियों तक पहुंचाई मदद
    आम आदमी पार्टी के पियूष आकरे ने दिल्ली के जरूरतमंद विद्यार्थियों तक पहुंचाई मदद
    केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय आदेशानुसार संदिग्थ मरीज़ को होम क्वारंटाइन करने पर प्रशासन करे विचार : साहील सैय्यद
    केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय आदेशानुसार संदिग्थ मरीज़ को होम क्वारंटाइन करने पर प्रशासन करे विचार : साहील सैय्यद
    Trending News
    Nagpur corona cases jump to 142 as 5 more test positive
    Nagpur corona cases jump to 142 as 5 more test positive
    Nagpur corona cases surge to 139 as 2 more test positive
    Nagpur corona cases surge to 139 as 2 more test positive
    Featured News
    Video: Over 9.5 k migrants enrolled to leave Nagpur, says Collector Thakre
    Video: Over 9.5 k migrants enrolled to leave Nagpur, says Collector Thakre
    Lockdown 3.0: What’s open and what’s closed
    Lockdown 3.0: What’s open and what’s closed
    Trending In Nagpur
    Video: Over 9.5 k migrants enrolled to leave Nagpur, says Collector Thakre
    Video: Over 9.5 k migrants enrolled to leave Nagpur, says Collector Thakre
    Nagpur corona cases jump to 142 as 5 more test positive
    Nagpur corona cases jump to 142 as 5 more test positive
    आम आदमी पार्टी के पियूष आकरे ने दिल्ली के जरूरतमंद विद्यार्थियों तक पहुंचाई मदद
    आम आदमी पार्टी के पियूष आकरे ने दिल्ली के जरूरतमंद विद्यार्थियों तक पहुंचाई मदद
    महाराष्ट्र दिनी मनसे नागपूर ने मेडिकल हॉस्पिटल ला दिल्या 101 पीपीई किट्स
    महाराष्ट्र दिनी मनसे नागपूर ने मेडिकल हॉस्पिटल ला दिल्या 101 पीपीई किट्स
    ” Mendichya Panawar…” A Pandora of classic Hindi Marathi songs. From” Kaladalan .
    ” Mendichya Panawar…” A Pandora of classic Hindi Marathi songs. From” Kaladalan .
    Lockdown 3.0: What’s open and what’s closed
    Lockdown 3.0: What’s open and what’s closed
    Nagpur corona cases surge to 139 as 2 more test positive
    Nagpur corona cases surge to 139 as 2 more test positive
    दो हफ्तों के लिए बढ़ाया लॉकडाउन, 17 मई तक रहेगा जारी
    दो हफ्तों के लिए बढ़ाया लॉकडाउन, 17 मई तक रहेगा जारी
    विज कर्मचारी अधिकारी अभियंता सेनेची मुख्यमंत्री सहाय्यता निधीस एक लाखाची मदत
    विज कर्मचारी अधिकारी अभियंता सेनेची मुख्यमंत्री सहाय्यता निधीस एक लाखाची मदत
    महाराष्ट्र दिनी पालकमंत्र्यांनी दिली कोरोनामुक्तीची शपथ
    महाराष्ट्र दिनी पालकमंत्र्यांनी दिली कोरोनामुक्तीची शपथ
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145