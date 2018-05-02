Video: Oppn pats Gadkari for wonderful working style

Nagpur: The Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday received accolades of Lok Sabha members including the Leader of Congress party Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary for his wonderful style of working.

Chaudhary praised Gadkari and said whenever he raised a demand with the minister, the demand was fulfilled by Gadkari. The appreciation of Gadkari came during the discussion on supplementary demands of his ministry. The Road Transport and Highways Minister, through his replies during the discussion in the Lower House, not only satisfied the Opposition members but also clearly impressed them.

This is second time Gadkari received a pat from Opposition. Earlier, Sonia Gandhi had appreciated the Minister for the “wonderful” work he has been doing in improving the country’s infrastructure.