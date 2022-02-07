Video of Nagpur BJP MLA’s son drinking liquor while dancing to Desi Girl on table goes viral

Nagpur: A video of BJP MLA Vikas Kumbhare’s son Shreyas consuming liquor while dancing to “Desi Girl” song on table left everyone baffled. The widespread incident had drawn tremendous flak from both politicians as well as citizens, who are furious with the behaviour of Shreyas, an office bearer of BJP Yuva Morcha in Nagpur.

MLA Vikas Kumbhare, a two-time-BJP MLA from Central Nagpur, is being representing Halba Community. Speculation surround that Shreyas has set to contest NMC Polls. Under such circumstance, the video of perhaps the future representative of people illustrated the “sense of responsibility” Shreyas has!

