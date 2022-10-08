Video: OCW New 450 mtr. by-pass water supply pipeline to provide water supply for residents of Kalamana & Wanjari areas

Taps of residents of Kalamana & Wanjari ESR areas

Nagpur: NMC-OCW put up a major 450 meter By-pass pipeline of 450 mm dia near Wanjara Railway crossing. Interconnection work of by-pass line is going on (in progress). The earlier 450 mm dia pipeline crossing railway track has developed major leakage which is not only dangerous for railway track but people of Kalamana ESR and Wanjari ESR areas were deprived of drinking water supply.

Advertisement

Now after by-pass water supply line the earlier line will be disconnected completely and residents will soon start getting water supply at their taps.

Watch Sachin Dravekar Explain all bout NEW taps work and benifits :

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement