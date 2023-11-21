Video: Obscene Dance in Bhandara: Girls Perform Nude on Stage, Video Goes Viral

Nagpur/Bhandara: In a shocking incident in the village of Gobarwahi in the Tumsar taluka of Bhandara district, a lewd dance performance during a program has come under scrutiny. The event, organized for gobar (cow dung) awareness, witnessed the display of explicit dances, raising concerns about the cultural standards of such gatherings. A viral video related to this event has ignited a significant uproar on social media.

Following the revelation, the police administration is grappling with a major controversy. Subsequently, two police officers have been suspended, and legal actions are being initiated against those involved in the inappropriate dance. The incident took place during an event organized on November 17, and the video has since gone viral across various social platforms.

In connection with this case, five individuals associated with the Nagpur RK Hungama Group, which organized the controversial dance event, are facing charges under various sections, including 354, 354B, 294, and 509 of the Indian Penal Code. Additionally, two police officers, allegedly involved in negligence during the event, have been suspended pending further investigation. Sub-divisional Police Officer Ashok Bagul is overseeing the extensive inquiry into the matter.

This incident brings back memories of a similar controversy in Nagpur district two years ago, prompting the establishment of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) for such cases. However, this recent incident highlights the need for more stringent measures in maintaining decorum during public events in Bhandara district.

The accused facing charges in this case include Kishor Maniram Gaupale, the organizer of the lavani program, the RK Dance Group from Nagpur, and its director Ram Ahake, along with other members of the group. An unidentified individual responsible for circulating the viral video is also among those charged.

The police personnel suspended in connection with the incident are Rakeshsing Solanki (Head Constable) and Rahul Parteti (Police Constable). As the investigation unfolds, the focus is on ensuring accountability and preventing the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

