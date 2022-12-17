Video: NVCC members indulge in street fight at 78th AGM Elections in Nagpur

Nagpur: The brawl of members of Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) hit new low, when they restored to violence at the 78th AGM Elections of the institution at Shree Agrasen Bhawan, Ravi Nagar here, on Saturday.

During the AGM Elections, some members alleged that the incumbent leadership of the chamber were refusing to acknowledge the advances made by other members, intentionally. The current leadership of the chamber had also deployed some bouncers, anti-social people on the site. When other members were sidelined, they tired to protest, which exacerbated the situation and led to a street fight, sources said.

Advertisement

In a bid to highlight the same, Dipen Agrawal, past president of the NVCC also called for press conference later in the day.

Watch video here:

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement