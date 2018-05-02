Video : Navegaon Khairi dam in Pench brims up, 10 gates opened

Nagpur: With the massive bouts of rains during the entire period of Ganesh festival, the water reservoirs mainly major dams in the region are brimming with huge water storage. After the gates of Totladoh dam were opened on Wednesday evening, 10 gates of Navegaon Khairi dam were opened on Friday morning after the dam was overflowing.

With the sufficient rains, the water crisis in Nagpur has also gone.

Totladoh dam has crossed 96.16% i.e. 1127.86 Million Cubic Meter mark on Friday morning. The dam did not have live storage till August 11, and the city was facing a bleak future on the waterfront. Though, the heavy downpour in MP has forced Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC) to open all 14 gates of Totladoh dam.

As the live storage had crossed a 96% mark, the water was being released into Kamptee Khairi dam. Besides Navegaon-Khairi Reservior has registered a growth of 91.83% in live storage with 169.39 Million Cubic meters.

With Totladoh over 96% mark and three weeks of rains still left (as per the Metrological Department), the water criies of the city are over for at least the next two summers. The city requires 175 MMC water whereas the capacity of Totladoh is 1,017 MMC. In addition, there is 95 MMC dead storage and even Gorewada Lake has almost reached its maximum level of 315.65 m with 314.37 m water storage.