Video: Nagpur’s ₹150 Crore Tunnel: Progress or Planning Failure?

₹150 Crore Tunnel, 78 Trees, a Metro Station to be Rebuilt: Is Nagpur Solving Traffic or Creating Another Underpass Problem?

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Nagpur: A massive underground tunnel proposed at Zero Mile Square is being projected as a solution to ease congestion in the city’s busiest corridor. But the project is also raising uncomfortable questions about planning, public spending and long-term sustainability.

The proposed tunnel comes with an estimated cost of over ₹150 crore (plus GST), involves the proposed removal of 78 trees, including six heritage trees, and will require demolition of Nagpur’s only amphitheatre at Freedom Park. A portion of the Zero Mile Freedom Park Metro Station, commissioned only a few years ago, will also have to be reconstructed as part of the project. Zero Mile Freedom Park Metro Station

What is surprising is the timeline.

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The metro station and Freedom Park were developed only a few years ago, yet the tunnel proposal came later, raising a question many taxpayers are asking: Could this have been planned together from the beginning? If not, does rebuilding recently completed public infrastructure represent efficient use of public money?

Another concern is the location itself.

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The tunnel alignment passes through an area with a natural drainage channel. Nagpur residents have repeatedly witnessed several underpasses experience waterlogging during heavy monsoon showers. This has prompted citizens and experts to ask whether sufficient flood-risk assessment and drainage safeguards have been incorporated into the design. These concerns have also surfaced during court proceedings related to the project.

The project has also become controversial because documents and public discussions have questioned its planning process, including whether adequate traffic studies and feasibility assessments were undertaken before moving ahead. These issues remain part of the wider public debate surrounding the tunnel.

Supporters argue the tunnel will decongest one of Nagpur’s busiest junctions and improve connectivity around Zero Mile, Bhavan’s School and the Institute of Science area. Authorities say the 870-metre tunnel is designed to streamline traffic movement through the city centre.

The larger question, however, goes beyond one project.

Should Nagpur continue investing hundreds of crores in new underpasses when existing ones frequently struggle with waterlogging during the monsoon? Or is this tunnel a necessary investment for the city’s future traffic needs?

The debate is no longer just about a tunnel. It is about planning, priorities and whether every rupee of public money is being spent in the right place.

What do you think? Is this visionary infrastructure or an expensive planning mistake? Share your views in the comments.

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