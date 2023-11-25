Video: Nagpurians furious over shifting of India-Australia T20 match to Raipur

Nagpur: The recent decision to shift the highly anticipated T20 match between India and Australia from Nagpur to Raipur has sparked widespread anger among Nagpurians.

Scheduled to take place on December 1 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Jamtha, the match’s relocation to Raipur has left the local cricket lovers visibly frustrated.

Reports indicate that the primary reason for this shift revolves around incomplete drainage system work at the ground. The impending nature of the work and the unlikelihood of its completion before the match date have led to this abrupt change in venue.

In conversations with Nagpur Today, citizens have voiced their ire, questioning why the VCA did not prioritize completing the necessary groundwork well in advance of the scheduled match. The sentiment among many is one of disappointment and frustration.

The looming question for these cricket enthusiasts is whether they should now travel to Raipur to witness the match they had eagerly anticipated in their hometown.

Some fervent cricket fans are calling upon the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reconsider this decision.

Additionally, there are appeals for influential figures like Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene and address this issue. Disheartened by the sudden shift, many passionate cricket lovers feel robbed of the excitement they had anticipated while watching the India-Australia T20 match in Nagpur.

The prevailing sentiment in Nagpur is one of disappointment and a sense of missed opportunity, with citizens hopeful that their concerns will reach the relevant authorities and lead to a reconsideration of this decision.

