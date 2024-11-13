Watch Nagpur West Showdown: Congress’ Thakre vs BJP’s Kohale

Advertisement

Nagpur: With only days left until the Assembly elections, candidates have launched their campaigns, setting the stage for a fierce competition in the Nagpur West constituency. The Congress has nominated incumbent MLA Vikas Thakre, while the BJP has fielded Sudhakar Kohale. Additionally, Narendra Jichkar has joined the fray as an independent candidate, intensifying the race.

All three leaders are actively campaigning, engaging with voters and highlighting their agendas. “Nagpur Today” recently spoke with Thakre and Kohale, gathering their insights and plans for the constituency. Both expressed strong confidence in their chances of victory, each emphasizing distinct priorities for Nagpur West’s development.

“My Focus is on Basic Amenities for Citizens” – Vikas Thakre

Having served as a councilor, mayor, and now MLA, Thakre has maintained close contact with the people of his constituency. Reflecting on his track record, he stated, “The public appreciates the work I’ve done so far. My aim remains to ensure basic amenities for the people here.” Thakre pointed to several large projects the government has implemented, including metro systems, roads, and fountains, but questioned their utility if basic facilities were lacking. Confident of Congress’ support, he dismissed concerns over vote division, asserting that he has a strong base to secure the win.

“A BJP MLA is Essential for Nagpur West’s Development” – Sudhakar Kohale

Engaging with Nagpur West residents, Kohale has been gathering feedback and addressing local concerns. “A BJP MLA is necessary for the constituency’s progress, and I’m confident the people will elect me by a significant margin,” Kohale stated. Highlighting the positive reception of the government’s Ladki Behan Yojana, especially among women, Kohale underscored the community’s enthusiasm. He also identified incomplete projects, such as the Gorewada, Mankapur Stadium, and District Hospital, pledging to see them to completion if elected.

As election day nears, the voters of Nagpur West are watching closely as candidates present their visions, each vying for a chance to steer the constituency’s future.