Video Nagpur: Tried to Be an Instagram Hero, Ended Up in Handcuffs!

Nagpur:A man’s attempt to gain attention on social media backfired when his offensive and threatening video landed him in police custody. Dhantoli police arrested the accused, Mangal alias Satyanarayan Nandlal Yadav (50), a resident of Bharti Society, Manish Nagar. The police are now searching for his associates.

On the night of March 11, Bhubaneshwar Mohod, a police officer from Dhantoli police station, was checking his Instagram account when he came across a video. The footage showed Yadav standing with eight other individuals, using abusive language and making objectionable statements. Since Mohod had encountered Yadav before, he immediately recognized him.

Acting swiftly, the police registered a case and arrested Yadav. Further investigation revealed that he already had a criminal record and was frequently involved in disputes with his brother. After his arrest, Yadav admitted his mistake and apologized, which the police recorded on video.

