Video: Nagpur-Nashik bound bus meets with a mishap near Buldhana; 6 feared dead, over 30 injured

Nagpur: In yet another tragic mishap, a Nagpur-Nashik bound private bus reportedly collided with another bus near Buldhana on Saturday, resulting in six deaths and around 30 injuries.

According to the details, the Nagpur-Nashik bus (MH/27/BX/4466) was en route to Nashik when it collided with another bus coming from Amarnath to Hingoli (MH/08/9458) near Buldhana, causing at least six fatalities and injuring 30 passengers.

Following the incident, local police and the administration initiated a rescue operation and promptly transferred the injured passengers to the hospital. This is the second such incident to occur this month.

On July 1, a Vidarbha Travels bus traveling from Nagpur to Pune caught fire after an accident on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway in Buldhana, resulting in the death of 25 people, including 10 women, and injuring eight others.

The mishap took place around 1.30 am on Samruddhi Mahamarg near Pimpalkhuta village in SindhKhed Raja taluka of Buldhana district.

