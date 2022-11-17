Video: Nagpur-Hyderabad bus catches fire in Telangana, passengers escape unhurt

The Nagpur-based Puja Travels operates AC sleeper coach buses on the Nagpur-Hyderabad route every day

Nagpur: Passengers travelling on a bus from Nagpur to Hyderabad escaped unhurt after the vehicle caught fire in Telangana’s Nirmal district early Tuesday. The incident occurred at about 3 am near a toll plaza at Ganjal village in Soan Mandal of the district. Total 29 passengers including two drivers and a cleaner, were travelling in the ill-fated bus, according to media reports.

According to the police, the Nagpur-based Puja Travels operates five to six AC sleeper coach buses on the Nagpur-Hyderabad route every day.

Police have asked of the Fire Department and the road transport authority to examine the remains of the vehicle to determine the cause of the accident. Reports said that the bus driver noticed smoke in the engine chamber soon after the bus crossed the Ganjal toll plaza. He stopped the bus on the side, got down to inspect the engine, and found sparks in the wiring. He along with another driver and the cleaner of the bus quickly alerted all passengers who were sleeping. They were deboarded along with their luggage in the next 15 to 20 minutes by which the bus was engulfed in flames, reports stated.

While the bus driver has blamed “some mechanical defects”, the police said a detailed inspection by authorities will reveal the facts.

A loss of about Rs 20 lakh has been estimated. Due to the alertness of the drivers and cleaner, no passenger was injured. They proceeded towards Hyderabad on another bus of the same travel company, reports added.

The bus was fully gutted and videos taken by passengers are being shared widely on social media.

