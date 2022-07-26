Video: Nagpur Congress stage ‘Satyagraha’ protest as Sonia Gandhi appears before ED

Advertisement

Nagpur: Calling Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) action against Congress President, Sonia Gandhi as a step to besmirch Indian National Party (INC), the Nagpur Congress staged a ‘Satyagraha’ protest at Samvidhan Square here, on Tuesday.

Several senior Congress leaders with black bands on their right hand were seen staging the protest against ED’s action.

Advertisement

Notably, the Congress party’s interim President, Sonia Gandhi appeared again before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday for the second round of questioning in connection to the National Herald money laundering case. Team led by Additional Director Monika Sharma is reportedly questioning Gandhi.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, Congress heavyweight Vilas Muttemwar said, “They (BJP) are trying to harass Congress leaders using such malicious acts. These mischievous steps are only aimed to defame Congress party and Gandhi family. We will fight it. We’re with Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi” said Muttemwar.

Watch video here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement