Video: Nagpur AAP workers stage protest against CBI’s questioning of Manish Sisodia

Nagpur: The Nagpur unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest near Reshimbagh area against the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) questioning of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia. AAP workers here were seen raising slogans & posters against summons issued to Sisodia.

The questioning of Sisodia was underway at CBI Headquarters in Delhi in the alleged excise policy scam case.

Ahead of the questioning of Sisodia, the police imposed section 144 CrPC outside his residence and a number of police personnel were also deployed to avoid untoward incidents in case of a protest by the AAP workers.

However, scores of workers, who had arrived with Sisodia at the agency headquarters on bike and cars on Monday, sat on dharna outside the headquarters holding placards and raising slogans, amid police presence.

Notably, Sisodia is the accused number one in the FIR filed by the CBI in the case.

The FIR was lodged under sections 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477-A (Falsification of accounts) of the IPC.

The allegations against Sisodia are that liquor businessmen were allegedly given exemption of Rs 30 crore. The licence holders were allegedly given extension according to their own will and the policy rules were made by violating excise rules.

It also said that Sisodia and a few liquor barons were actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees to public servants, who have also been accused in the case.

