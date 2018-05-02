Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Oct 15th, 2020

    Video: Mockery of social distancing at Hislop College

    Nagpur: At a time when the State Government and district administration have been appealing and encouraging social distancing norms to curb spread of Covid-19, mockery of the norm is being indulged in by some unruly elements with impunity. A kind of scenario was witnessed at a renowned college in the Civil Lines area of Nagpur much to the chagrin of authorities.

    The admission process at Hislop College is underway. However, despite the corona outbreak, a large number of students, totalling around 200-300 crowded at the college for admission without following the social distancing norm. The students stood in line virtually shoulder to shoulder and risked the infection.

    The Hislop College management, on the other hand, failed to make the necessary arrangement for enforcing safety of the students. Neither hand sanitizers were in place nor body temperature was being recorded.

    Talking to Nagpur Today, some parents and students squarely blamed the college management for the poor show. “The college abysmally failed to make arrangements for safety of students despite knowing and anticipating a rush for admissions,” students said.

    Ironically, the college management ‘threatened’ the Nagpur Today correspondent of police complaint against him if he ‘interferes’ in the affairs of college.



