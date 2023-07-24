Video: “Minus 31… is murder mystery treated with hip-hop music,” director Pratik Moitro in Nagpur

Nagpur: Calling all movie buffs who revel in the gripping world of murder mysteries – a thrilling new experience awaits you! Hailing from Nagpur, the talented Pratik Moitro has gifted us with ‘Minus 31 – The Nagpur Files,’ a cinematic masterpiece crafted to captivate and enthrall. The movie, which made its grand debut on Friday, July 21, has left audiences and critics alike spellbound with its compelling storyline and flawless execution.

Director Pratik Moitro, brimming with excitement and pride, has fearlessly explored the crime genre in a refreshingly innovative manner.

In an exclusive tête-à-tête with Nagpur Today, the visionary director further reveals that ‘Minus 31 – The Nagpur Files’ is a murder mystery like no other, skillfully infused with the pulse-pounding beats of hip-hop music. This electrifying fusion promises to keep audiences at the edge of their seats, heightening the suspense and taking storytelling to a whole new level.

As word of the film’s brilliance spreads like wildfire, cinephiles and mystery enthusiasts are thronging to witness this cinematic marvel. With each passing day, ‘Minus 31’ continues to garner accolades and admiration, solidifying its position as a must-watch cinematic gem.

So, if you’re on the lookout for an unforgettable cinematic experience that blends the intrigue of a murder mystery with the allure of hip-hop music, ‘Minus 31 – The Nagpur Files’ is your ticket to an enthralling journey into the heart of suspense and emotion. Prepare to be amazed, as Pratik Moitro’s masterpiece promises to leave an indelible mark on your soul. Grab your popcorn and brace yourself for an exhilarating ride through the labyrinth of ‘Minus 31 – The Nagpur Files.’

Watch Video Here:

