Video : Minor boy celebrates B’day on road, cuts cakes with sword at Gaddigodam

Nagpur: In a bizarre act of giving a damn to the law of the land, a video showing a minor boy cutting few cakes out in the open on road, has surfaced. The incident reportedly took place in Gaddigodam area under Sadar police station.

The video is reportedly of Friday night when the boy was allegedly celebrating his birthday. The footage spots him cutting few cakes spread on the table with sharp edged sword.

Sources revealed that the boy seen in the video is of minor age, who resides at Vali Manzil in Gaddigodam and the area shown in the video is somewhere nearby his residence only.

When Nagpur Today shared the video with Sadar Police Station, the Police Inspector Sanjay Mendhe said that they would take appropriate action in the matter and update on the development. When NT tried to follow up on the action under such kind of acts, he hanged up the call saying that he is not free to attend such incidents as he was busy in bandobast for Deputy Chief Minister for a Diwali function.

Mendhe added that they would inform whenever they take action.

Nagpur Today View

The growing tendency of showing off with such dominant acts are gradually increasing among the minors that is eventually turning into serious crimes and not acting swift on such incidents has certainly posed a concern over the sensitivity of the situation. The police must take swift action in the nick of time to debar such acts from taking serious turn. It’s high time the cops act tough before it gets too late.

