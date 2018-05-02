Video: Massive fire engulfs Unique Trading Company’s mill in Nagpur

Nagpur: A thick blanket of smoke along with mighty flames emanated from the Ginning Mill of Unique Trading company located at Borgaon near fatery Katol road following a major fire incident on Monday afternoon. This was the third such incident of fire reported in the day.

Although the reason behind the fire was given as rise in mercury, fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. At least seven fire tenders have been pressed into service to contain the flames. However, no significant water or firefighting arrangement inside the mill proving tough for firefighters to douse the flames at the instant, informed Rajendra Uchake, Chief Fire Officer (CFO), speaking to Nagpur Today.

“Fire Department received a call at around 12 pm. Acting swiftly on the inputs, four fire tenders from Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) were rushed to the spot. Besides, one each water tender from Wadi Municipal Council, Kamleshwar and Mohopa were also swing into action. Due to massive inferno, and lack fire safety measures at sight Fire officials are grappling to douse the flames. Exact reason behind the fire is given as rise in temperature at the instant however, material loss could not be figured out at the given time,” the CFO said.

Fire officer Rajendra Dube, Sub officer Rajkumar Yadav, Sub officer Shambharka and other officials leading the proceedings to douse the flames.



