Video: Mass recitation of Hanuman Chalisa at Shri Sankat Mochan Hanuman Mandir

Nagpur: The weekly recitation of Hanuman Chalisa and Aarti event organized by Shri Kashtbhanjan Mandal Nagpur at Shri Sankat Mochan Hanuman Mandir, located at Haldiram Factory, Bhandara Road, Nagpur, has been witnessing a significant surge in participation, particularly by children from East Nagpur. Over the past nine Saturdays, young children have been leading the Akhand Hanuman Chalisa and Aarti with encouragement from their parents. Notably, the number of participating children has been increasing, creating a positive cultural impact on their engagement with the chanting of Hanuman Chalisa.

The Hanuman Chalisa and Aarti gathering, taking place every Saturday, has seen a remarkable increase in attendance. Approximately 500 to 700 people actively participate in the chanting of Hanuman Chalisa during each session. The event has been instrumental in fostering a renewed interest in spiritual practice, especially among the younger generation.

In recent weeks, a heartening cultural shift has been observed among the children who attend the weekly event. Previously disinterested in the Hanuman Chalisa, these children are now wholeheartedly chanting “Ram Ram Ram Jai Hanuman Jai Hanuman” throughout the day. Additionally, they demonstrate remarkable dedication by sitting continuously for one hour during the Akhand Hanuman Chalisa recitation, making the most of the opportunity to recite the sacred prayer eleven times.

On the occasion of the auspicious Purushottam Month, a special mass chanting of Hanuman Chalisa was organized at the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Mandir on Saturday, July 22. The chanting took place from 7:30 am to 8:30 am, attracting a large number of devotees from the local community. The event concluded with a Maha Arti, followed by the distribution of Prasad to the attendees, further fostering a sense of community and spiritual connection among the participants.

The Hanuman Chalisa and Aarti event organized by Shri Kashtbhanjan Mandal Nagpur at Shri Sankat Mochan Hanuman Mandir has become a significant cultural phenomenon in the Nagpur community. The growing participation of children from East Nagpur showcases a positive impact on their spiritual development and engagement in the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa. This weekly event not only fosters a sense of devotion but also brings the community together in prayer and celebration during the auspicious Purushottam Month.

