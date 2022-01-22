Video: Man throws acid at wife in Rameshwari

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed Rameshwari area on Saturday morning, after a man reportedly attacked his wife with a phenol acid, followed a domestic fight. The woman was travelling to work, when the accused on bike approached her from opposite end and threw acid on her before zooming away from the spot.

Taking the cognizance on the sensitivity of the incident, the Top Brass of Nagpur Police have swing into the action and launched manhunt of the accused. Cops have visited the spot and rushed women to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where her condition is stable.

The video of the entire horrifying incident has been captured on the nearby CCTV.

Watch video here:





